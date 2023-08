North Staffordshire Justice Centre.

Leo Connelly, 29, from Great Barr, Birmingham, and Rushan Dennis, of no-fixed-address, appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Thursday charged related to possession

The two men were charged with possession with intent to supply heroin, crack cocaine and possession of criminal property.

Both men have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Stafford Crown Court on September 1.