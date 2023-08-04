Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Black Country teen charged with terrorism offences following intelligence-led police investigation

By Daniel WaltonSmethwickCrimePublished: Comments

A teen charged with multiple terrorism offences was set to appear in court on Friday.

A general view of Westminster Magistrates Court, London.
A general view of Westminster Magistrates Court, London.

Amir El-Harith, 18, from Smethwick, was arrested Wednesday by counter-terrorism officers on suspicion of terrorism offences.

El-Harith was charged with three offences of distributing terrorist publications, three offences of encouraging terrorism and one offence of possession of information likely to be useful to someone committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

The teenager was set to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday.

The arrest was part of a Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU intelligence-led investigation.

A second teen, aged 17, was also arrested and subsequently released on bail.

Crime
News
Smethwick
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News