Black Country teen charged with terrorism offences following intelligence-led police investigation

A general view of Westminster Magistrates Court, London.

Amir El-Harith, 18, from Smethwick, was arrested Wednesday by counter-terrorism officers on suspicion of terrorism offences.

El-Harith was charged with three offences of distributing terrorist publications, three offences of encouraging terrorism and one offence of possession of information likely to be useful to someone committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

The teenager was set to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday.

The arrest was part of a Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU intelligence-led investigation.