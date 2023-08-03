Man appears in court charged with the murder of Jetmir Pemaj

Birmingham Crown Court.

Lucious Winchester is accused of the murder of the 33-year-old who died on Harrow Street in the Whitmore Reans area last Thursday after being attacked at around 5am.

Winchester, aged 24, of Barnwood Road, Quinton is also accused of the attempted murder of another man.

He appeared before Birmingham Crown Court and was remanded in custody pending a plea and direction hearing next month.

A trial date has been set for January 29 next year.