Man appears in court charged with the murder of Jetmir Pemaj

By Paul JenkinsWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

A man accused of the murder of Jetmir Pemaj in Wolverhampton has appeared in court

Birmingham Crown Court.
Lucious Winchester is accused of the murder of the 33-year-old who died on Harrow Street in the Whitmore Reans area last Thursday after being attacked at around 5am.

Winchester, aged 24, of Barnwood Road, Quinton is also accused of the attempted murder of another man.

He appeared before Birmingham Crown Court and was remanded in custody pending a plea and direction hearing next month.

A trial date has been set for January 29 next year.

The investigation continues, and anyone with information has been asked to get in touch with detectives via Live Chat quoting log 417 of July 27.

