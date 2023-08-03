Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man, 44, arrested after shotgun and Class A drugs recovered from car in Wolverhampton

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

A man has been arrested after police found a sawn-off shotgun in a car in Wolverhampton earlier this week.

The 44-year-old man remains in police custody.
The 44-year-old man remains in police custody.

Officers spotted a suspicious car in the Merry Hill area of the city on Monday and recovered drugs and a bag containing the shotgun from the vehicle.

Enquiries led police officers to visit a house in the local area on Wednesday afternoon where a 44-year-old man was detained.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a prohibited firearm and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. The man remains in custody.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're committed to removing guns and drugs from our streets and we're carrying out regular activity across the region.

"We're currently running Operation Target which sees us take a defiant stand against a range of serious and organised crime offences – from drug dealing and burglary, to cyber-crime and fraud.

"Anyone with information about serious and organised crime in their neighbourhood, should report it to us via 101 or Live Chat. In case of an emergency, dial 999.

"Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously via the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News