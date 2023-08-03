Man, 44, arrested after shotgun and Class A drugs recovered from car in Wolverhampton

The 44-year-old man remains in police custody.

Officers spotted a suspicious car in the Merry Hill area of the city on Monday and recovered drugs and a bag containing the shotgun from the vehicle.

Enquiries led police officers to visit a house in the local area on Wednesday afternoon where a 44-year-old man was detained.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a prohibited firearm and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. The man remains in custody.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're committed to removing guns and drugs from our streets and we're carrying out regular activity across the region.

"We're currently running Operation Target which sees us take a defiant stand against a range of serious and organised crime offences – from drug dealing and burglary, to cyber-crime and fraud.

"Anyone with information about serious and organised crime in their neighbourhood, should report it to us via 101 or Live Chat. In case of an emergency, dial 999.