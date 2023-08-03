Nine charities across the West Midlands will be given additional funding through the Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Fund.

The fund was set up in 2011 as part of the Government's ambition to quadruple funding for victim support services by 2025 compared to 2010.

West Mercia Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Centre, Staffordshire Women’s Aid, Black Country Women’s Aid and Axis Counselling, will all benefit from the funding.

The fund was informed by rape victims to better understand their experiences and what they want from support services, helping to inform the commissioning of future support for victims.

A total of 62 grants have been awarded to organisations across the country to offer victims tailored support programmes, including counselling and therapeutic services, advocacy, outreach, and group activities.

Minister for Victims at the Ministry of Justice, Ed Argar said: “We are determined that, alongside this Government's clear focus and progress on ensuring more criminals who commit rape and sexual offences face justice, victims and survivors of these dreadful crimes get the support they need.

“The funding announced today helps ensure that charities and organisations up and down the country are able to continue doing their vital work helping victims of these crimes."

The announcement comes as new figures show the Government has hit its third target in its Rape Review, restoring Crown Prosecution Service charges to 2016 levels.

Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, Alex Chalk KC, said: "I am pleased that all three 2021 Rape Review ambitions have been met so far ahead of schedule.

"There is more work to do, but this milestone demonstrates real progress in strengthening justice for victims of these appalling crimes.