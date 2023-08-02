Read in full: Police statement handed to Wolverhampton Crown Court on knife crime in the region

The statement was handed to the court, when a judge asked why he was seeing so many knife crime cases.

Statement from Superintendent Gareth Morris:

I am Police Superintendent 7005 Gareth Morris currently posted to West Midlands Police Headquarters. I hold the Operational Lead for Serious Youth Violence and Knife Crime. This involves coordinating and developing the force response to under 25 violence.

Knife crime has a significant impact on communities and young people. It is well known there are a number of factors that drive Serious Youth Violence (Crest Violence and Vulnerability Feb 2021, Youth Violence Commission Final Report 2020). These include trauma, exclusion from education, child poverty and poor local infrastructure/support.

Levels of serious violence between young people are a serious concern. National trends have resulted in a dedicated Serious Violence Fund and Home Office team to support key forces, including West Midlands Police.

The unlawful possession of a knife can lead to a loss of life and serious life threatening injuries. Even if not intended for use in violence, the possession of a knife can lead to an escalation in a dispute that increases the potential for serious consequences or fatality.

The economic and social costs of serious youth violence were estimated as at least £700 million in 2018/19 (Youth Violence Commission Final Report 2020). This is likely to be an underestimate and knife crime has increased since this time. These costs consider Police Costs, Health, Criminal Justice System, Emotional and Physical Harm, Lost Output and victim services costs. This of course does not consider the immense impact on victims themselves, families and communities.

The Violence Reduction Partnerships Strategic Needs Assessment 2021 notes that the West Midlands region has the third highest rate of knife crime in England and Wales. More than two thirds of victims were under 34 years of age and one in eight under the age of 16

As noted in a Government Press release in 2016 ( https://www.gov.uk/government/news/zombie-knives[1]banned-in-england-and-wales ) where the sale of Zombie Knives was banned, Zombie killer knives glamorise violence and cause devastating damage - they have no place whatsoever in our society.

Chief Constable Alf Hitchcock, National Police Chiefs’ Council Lead for Knife Enabled Crime, said at the time: Zombie knives are absolutely horrific weapons. Forces are determined to reduce the harm caused by these and all other dangerous weapons. There is no place for knife crime within society and this ban is further commitment to keeping communities safe.

In 2019 there were changes brought to the Offensive Weapons Act to ban the possession of certain items even in private. This included zombie knives. These weapons have no practical purpose whatsoever. They are often marketed with words and pictures glamorising violence. They are a weapon inspired by zombie/horror films. The weapons often have serrated edges and can look extremely intimidating.

Across the West Midlands there are tragically numerous examples of bladed articles being used in violent attacks. Whilst significant investment is made to educate and deter young people from violence there is still a requirement for swift and strong deterrent.

Every use of a bladed article is a potential fatality. The impact on local communities cannot be overstated and especially where young people are involved. Incidents where young 13 and 14 year old children have recently been reported on and we know parents and communities across the region are extremely concerned around knife related violence.

This remains a priority for West Midlands Police.

Gareth Morris.