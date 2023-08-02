The latest data was revealed by NFU Mutual, which said organised crime gangs are stealing farm machinery and global positioning systems (GPS) worth tens of thousands of pounds to sell on in the UK and abroad.

The insurer said rural theft cost Staffordshire £1,692,822 in 2022 – up from £955,735 the previous year.

The cost of rural crime in the UK rose by 22 per cent to an estimated £49.5m in 2022, up from £40.5m the previous year, while in the Midlands the cost was £11m, up by more than 30 per cent.

The rise comes against a background of soaring values and low supply of farm machinery worldwide.

Criminal gangs have responded by establishing illicit global markets for farm machinery and technology equipment.

As a result, the UK cost of agricultural vehicle theft reported to NFU Mutual soared by 29 per cent to £11.7m in 2022.

A survey of NFU Mutual Agents who are based in rural communities across the UK found 70 per cent knew farmers who had been repeat victims of rural crime. And 86 per cent said thieves are cashing in on the limited supply of vehicles and rising prices.

The UK cost of GPS theft increased by 15 per cent to £1.8m in 2022.

However, the problem has sharply escalated in the first four months of 2023, with the cost of GPS theft doubling to over £500,000 compared to the same period last year.

The sophisticated equipment, typically costing over £10,000, is used to guide tractors and combine harvesters.

Without it, farmers face severe delays and disruption to harvesting and cultivating work, with long waits for replacement kit.

Quad bikes and all-terrain-vehicles (ATVs) were also top targets for rural thieves. In 2022, quad and ATV theft reported to NFU Mutual cost £3m nationally, a 34 per cent rise on the previous year. These vital vehicles enable farmers to complete work efficiently out in the fields.

Continuing supply chain issues are sending prices of second-hand machines higher, making the vehicles attractive targets for thieves.

The UK cost of livestock theft rose 8.7 per cent in 2022, totalling an estimated £2.7m.

Mike Alder, NFU Mutual regional manager for the Midlands, said: “Highly-organised gangs are causing disruption to farming and widespread concern to people who live and work in the countryside.

“Rural theft is changing. It is not only opportunist thieves travelling a few miles, we are now seeing internationally organised criminal activity. These gangs target high-value farm machinery and GPS kits because they can be sold all over the world.

“Many items are stolen ‘to order’ by thieves using online technology to identify where farm machinery is stored and scope out the best way to steal it. They will also spend hours watching the movement of farming families to work out the best time to attack.

“Loss of vital machinery and GPS equipment causes huge disruption to farmers who are already stretched to the limit and replacing kit in the current economic situation can take months, adding additional stress.

“Those targeted by criminals may often second guess themselves in the aftermath of an incident as well as live in fear of repeat attacks on what is not only their workplace, but also their family home.

“That’s why we are working with farmers to help protect their livelihoods, sharing our advice and expertise as the main insurer of farmers and providing support to tackle rural crime.”