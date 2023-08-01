Notification Settings

Police seize stolen car less than 24 hours after it was taken

By Daniel Walton

Police seized a stolen Land Rover less than 24 hours after it was taken.

Using a tracker, police seized a Land Rover that was stolen less than 24 hours prior

Officers from Brierley Hill police located the vehicle in the early hours of this morning (August 1) after using a tracking device that was installed onto the car.

Officers and a recovery agent took part in an operation to take control of the vehicle, which was stolen less than 24 hours prior.

Brierley Hill Tweeter: "1st job of the shift, the recovery of this #stolen car which we have located less than 24 hours after it was stolen, thanks to a tracker.

"Great work by the recovery agent getting it out of a tight space. Please consider adding extra security to any keyless vehicle #DYcrimeteam"

West Midlands Police have been approached for comment.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

