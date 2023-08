Man arrested after woman left with serious injuries in alleged assault while a major blaze was being tackled by firefighters

A man has been arrested following an alleged assault on a women which occurred while a major blaze was ongoing at a Dudley scrap yard.

The woman was initially tended to by firefighters who were dealing with a nearby blaze on Moor St. Emergency services were attending a fire at a scrap yard building on Moor Street, Brierley Hill at around 2.30am on Tuesday (August 1) when they were approached by an injured woman.