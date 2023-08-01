Ex-Stourbridge deli owner gets court bill of nearly £6,500 over raft of hygiene offences

Salad items in the food store at the deli

Mandeep Kang, who ran David’s Deli, in Lower High Street, appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court to admit a raft of hygiene offences.

The eatery is now under new ownership and received a two-star “improvement necessary” hygiene rating following an inspection in March this year.

Ingrained grease on cooking equipment

While Kang was in charge, the court heard that Dudley Council environmental health officers visited the premises in March 2022 for a routine inspection.

Officers found mould on the walls, a large build-up of grease, and dirty cardboard on the floor and on steps in the food preparation area.

Dirty cardboard on the floor

There was no working wash hand basin in the servery area and officers found risks of cross-contamination with raw eggs stored next to takeaway containers used for ready-to-eat foods.

Kang, of Clark Street, Ladywood, Birmingham, was interviewed and said the business had been overwhelmed due to extra demand during the Covid lockdowns.

He admitted to neglecting cleaning responsibilities.

The court heard the 37-year-old no longer runs the business and is currently unemployed.

Dirty steps in the food preparation area

He admitted a number of food hygiene offences at court last week.

Magistrates imposed a fine of £5,000 and Kang was also ordered to pay £1,146.30 in court costs and a £190 victim surcharge.

Councillor Ian Bevan, Dudley Council's cabinet member for public health, said: “Our environmental health officers take hygiene breaches very seriously, as failure to comply can put the wellbeing of consumers at risk.

Mould on the walls at the deli

“It goes without saying that as paying customers we all have the right to expect that the food we eat is safe.

"When that’s not the case we will take action to protect consumers.