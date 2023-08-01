Cannock drug dealer caught with cocaine, cash and Nokia mobile phones jailed for more than five years

Alan Turnbull, 42, from Cannock - jailed for five years and six months.

Alan Turnbull, 42, from Cannock, was spotted by proactive officers handing over a package to a woman on Station Road, Hednesford, in February this year (2023).

After getting into an Audi, officers moved quickly and detained him for a search.

They found a zip bag containing 11 wraps of cocaine, £240 in cash, two Nokia mobile phones and cannabis vegetation.

Turnbull was arrested at the scene and questioned about the findings in custody.

He pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and cannabis and was later found guilty of possession with intent to supply cocaine following a trial at Stafford Crown Court.

On Thursday (July 27), he was sentenced to five years and six months behind bars.

Detective Sergeant Jon Bradbury, who dealt with the case, said: “I’m happy that we’ve been able to jail another dealer who was intent on distributing harmful drugs within our communities.

“Officers across the force are committed to proactively targeting drug supply and will continue to act on intelligence leads and reports from the public to bring these people to justice.”

A statement by Staffordshire Police added: "The activity follows our ongoing crackdown on serious and organised crime as part of Operation Target.