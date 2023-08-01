Notification Settings

Boy 12, who tried to kill his mum with screwdriver gets youth custody

By Deborah HardimanSandwellCrimePublished:

A 12-year-old boy told his mother he was going to kill her as he stabbed her eight times with a screwdriver.

Leicester Crown Court Photo: Google
The youth, who cannot be identified due to his age, attacked his mother after months of planning during which he carried out internet searches of the film American Psycho, weapons and poisons on his phone.

