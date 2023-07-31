Police appeal to find two men after armed robbery at Birmingham railway station

British Transport Police has issued a CCTV image to help in the appeal

The incident took place at around 6.30pm on Sunday at Acocks Green Railway Station.

Officers from British Transport Police have said a 21-year-old man was waiting in the shelter on the station platform when he was approached by two men asking for a cigarette.

He refused and one of the men then produced a knife and demanded he hand over his possessions before the pair took his phone, cards and cash.

The victim reportedly pushed one of the men away and, in doing so, spotted that he was carrying what looked like a gun.

The two men proceeded to flee the station through the main entrance.

Officers investigating the robbery have released a CCTV image of two men who they believe may have information in connection to the incident.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 455 of July 30.