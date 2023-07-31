CCTV appeal after train robbers grabs woman's rucksack

The officers want to speak to this man

British Transport Police said the 26-year-old woman was on Birmingham cross-city service when she was approached by a man who demanded she hand over her bag.

He then threatened her further and demanded her wallet and phone and attempted to snatch these from her during the incident, which happened between 9.20pm and 9.35pm on May 8.

Officers investigating the robbery, which happened between Butlers Lane and Erdington, have now released a CCTV image in connection with the incident.

The robber disembarked the train at Wylde Green Railway Station with the woman’s backpack.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help with their investigation.