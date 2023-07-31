Notification Settings

CCTV appeal after train robbers grabs woman's rucksack

Published: Last Updated:

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a train passenger was threatened by a robber who snatched her rucksack.

The officers want to speak to this man
British Transport Police said the 26-year-old woman was on Birmingham cross-city service when she was approached by a man who demanded she hand over her bag.

He then threatened her further and demanded her wallet and phone and attempted to snatch these from her during the incident, which happened between 9.20pm and 9.35pm on May 8.

Officers investigating the robbery, which happened between Butlers Lane and Erdington, have now released a CCTV image in connection with the incident.

The robber disembarked the train at Wylde Green Railway Station with the woman’s backpack.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him should contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2300052262 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

