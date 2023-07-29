Notification Settings

Woman was more than double the drink drive limit at primary school

By David StubbingsWednesburyCrimePublished:

A woman caught drink-driving at a primary school has been banned from the road.

Lisa Tyler failed a breath test

Lisa Tyler, 51, was more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit while at the wheel of a VW T-Cross at the school in the Sandwell borough on July 4.

At Dudley Magistrates Court on Tuesday, it was heard how she gave a breath test result of 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Tyler, of Cornwall Close, Wednesbury, admitted drink-driving and was banned from driving for 30 months.

She was also given an 18-month community order which includes taking part in up to 30 rehabilitation activity days.

A £114 surcharge and costs of £135 were also imposed.

