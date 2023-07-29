Notification Settings

Masked man arrested and bike seized after he attempted to 'run off' from police in Dudley

By Lisa O'Brien

A man wearing a balaclava had his bike seized by police and was arrested after being found in possession of drugs in Dudley.

The bike which was seized by police. Photo: @DudleyTownWMP
Police said he was riding the bike along Priory Road and decided to 'run off' from officers.

Dudley Town Police tweeted a picture of the bike, along with the news, this morning.

The team said: "We recently seized this bike from a male who was riding it along Priory Road in a balaclava.

"He decided to run off but was caught and found to be in possession of a large quantity of drugs which he was arrested for."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

