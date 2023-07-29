Masked man arrested and bike seized after he attempted to 'run off' from police in Dudley

Police said he was riding the bike along Priory Road and decided to 'run off' from officers.
Dudley Town Police tweeted a picture of the bike, along with the news, this morning.
The team said: "We recently seized this bike from a male who was riding it along Priory Road in a balaclava.
"He decided to run off but was caught and found to be in possession of a large quantity of drugs which he was arrested for."
