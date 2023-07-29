How police are working to crack down on growing trend of motorbike incidents

WALSALL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 28/07/23.Flowers at the scene of the fatal collision when a seven year old girl was killed by a fourteen year old boy on a motorcycle..

The tragic death of a seven-year-old girl in Walsall on Thursday evening after she was hit with a motorcycle, which is believed to have not stopped at the scene, is the latest in a number of incidents which have seen people injured and, in some cases, die following crashes and collisions.

Other cases have seen riders cause havoc in town and city centres.

At the beginning of the month, two off-road bikes were seized after they were ridden on Broad Street in Birmingham city centre, with the riders reported by the police for driving offences, including having no insurance.

Two other incidents in June, in Wrens Nest and Lye, saw off-road bikes with riders seen without helmets or protection taken off the road by officers from West Midlands Police, while seven off-road bikes, including two suspected stolen vehicles, were seized in a multi-team operation.

Other incidents saw a group of men riding an off-road bike up and down Cannon Hill Park in Birmingham in full view of families with young children two years ago, while a number of males were arrested and two bikes were seized from the Castle Hill Woods, which is located just off Forest Road in Dudley.

Just some of the bikes seized by police in Walsall.

Two men also suffered serious injuries in a crash between a motorbike and a car on Whitehouse Common Road in Sutton Coldfield in June, on what police reported to be a stolen motorbike.

Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby, who is commander of Walsall Police, spoke about the growing issues around dangerous off-road bikes following the death of the seven-year-old girl.

He said it had become a recent phenomenon which was blighting communities across the borough and spoke about what the force could do about it.

"We know that communities are being blighted by this kind of more recent phenomenon and it's happening not just in Walsall, but I think around the UK where younger people are riding bikes, on and off the road in a dangerous antisocial way, often without the correct documents or even training to be able to do so," he said.

"We've had quite a big police response around that. We've run five operations now in the last few months and as a result of that, we've seized more than 30 bikes, and made arrests.

"People are determined to get away from this one, with one person even going into the canal, so we fished him and his bike out."

West Midlands Police have been working to fight the growing issue through their own bike teams. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have been proactive in tackling this issue, with the force purchasing off-road bikes to patrol public parks, rough and uneven paths and wasteland and work in partnership with local neighbourhood and drone policing teams.

Chief Superintendent Dolby said the force would do the best it could to tackle the ongoing issues and had a number of messages for those people riding bikes recklessly.

He said: "There's more of them than, sometimes, we're able to keep up with, so I have got two messages around that.

"One is, somebody gave that rider that bike last night and they're too young to report it themselves, so these bikes are racing around with young people on them because adults have given it to them.

"That's not acceptable, so look at the consequences and you've now got the proof, tragically.

"In terms of honouring the poor seven-year-old girl, I'd appeal to people just to stop that happening and and certainly to our communities.

"Law enforcement have got an absolute role in this, but we can't be everywhere all the time.

"We try our absolute best and I've got more officers now than I've had for a long time and we are trying our best, but ultimately members of the public, members of the community live near or next to people they know are doing this.