Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Burglar jailed for breaking in to pensioner's home armed with weapons

By Lisa O'BrienBirminghamCrimePublished:

A burglar has been jailed for six years after breaking into a pensioner's home in Birmingham armed with weapons.

Mark Jacobs
Mark Jacobs

Mark Jacobs, along with about five other men, forced their way into the home in King's Norton, pushing aside the man in his 70s.

They demanded money but fled after being tackled by the man’s son who was also in at the time.

The son suffered injuries to his head and hands which needed medical treatment but is recovering.

Investigators retrieved CCTV from the area as part of their enquiries, and two neighbourhood officers identified Jacobs from the footage.

Forensic analysis of Jacob's mobile phone further showed he was in the location at the time of the offence, at about 12.30am on September 21 last year.

Mark Jacobs, aged 20, of Courtway Avenue, Birmingham, was jailed for six years on Tuesday at Birmingham Crown Court, after admitting aggravated burglary.

West Midlands Police said officers are still working to bring anyone else involved in this crime to justice.

Anyone with information can contact the police force via live chat on its website or call 101, quoting 20/121308/23, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News