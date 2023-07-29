Burglar jailed for breaking in to pensioner's home armed with weapons

Mark Jacobs

Mark Jacobs, along with about five other men, forced their way into the home in King's Norton, pushing aside the man in his 70s.

They demanded money but fled after being tackled by the man’s son who was also in at the time.

The son suffered injuries to his head and hands which needed medical treatment but is recovering.

Investigators retrieved CCTV from the area as part of their enquiries, and two neighbourhood officers identified Jacobs from the footage.

Forensic analysis of Jacob's mobile phone further showed he was in the location at the time of the offence, at about 12.30am on September 21 last year.

Mark Jacobs, aged 20, of Courtway Avenue, Birmingham, was jailed for six years on Tuesday at Birmingham Crown Court, after admitting aggravated burglary.

West Midlands Police said officers are still working to bring anyone else involved in this crime to justice.