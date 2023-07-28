Police federation airs concerns over changes to job vetting rules

Key amendments are being introduced by the College of Policing which said it wants to strengthen its code of practice and support forces to identify and eliminate unacceptable behaviour. The move follows a string of high profile court cases, including from British Transport Police.

But the revision has been criticised by West Midlands Police Federation which said it is “extremely concerned” warning that some changes will undermine the integrity of conduct hearings.

West Midlands Police Federation’s discipline boss, Dave Hadley, said: “I’m sure many officers will feel that appeals would simply be a ‘going through the motions exercise’, with forces effectively marking their own homework.

“Even if that is not the case it’s the optics that matter here. There is a clear public interest in open, transparent police disciplinary procedures, yet the decision to end the career of an officer in these circumstances is anything but.

“Officers are entitled to expect fair and equitable treatment when they are accused of wrongdoing.

“In my view this change encourages two bites of the same cherry. It sidesteps regulatory safeguards and undermines the disciplinary process.

“How is it reasonable for an officer to lose their job in these circumstances?”

The key changes are:

Vetting will be repeated if there's a material change in a person’s circumstances, including misconduct where an individual is not dismissed from their duties.

If a staff member cannot pass vetting checks or maintain clearance they should be dismissed from policing.

Negative information or changes in circumstances that may impact on a person’s vetting clearance must be assessed to mitigate risk.

Clearance will be rejected as a result of cautions and convictions particularly if these relate to dishonesty, violence or targeting a vulnerable person because of protected characteristics, unless the applicant can prove otherwise.

Recent cases include West Midlands Police Constable Anthony Richie, 46, and former officer Steven Walters, 55, who had inappropriate relationships with vulnerable women they met on duty in 2013 and 2014 were both convicted of misconduct in public office. They are due to be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court in September.

A recent Independent Office of Police Complaints (IOPC) disciplinary panel found former Pc Richard Bracey had a case to answer for gross misconduct for an inappropriate relationship with a domestic violence victim following a report made in 2021. The panel said the ex-officer would have been dismissed if he had not already resigned.

In February rapist ex-Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick, 48, was locked up for at least 30 years for at least 71 sex attacks carried out between 2003 and 2020. He used his position to gain the trust of his victims trust and scare them into silence.

In July 2021 ex-Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens was jailed for life for the kidnap, rape and murder of marketing executive Sarah Everard in March 2021.

IOPC acting deputy director general Kathie Cashell said: ""We welcome the College of Policing’s updated guidance on vetting. It brings helpful and much needed clarity on how findings of misconduct should be considered in vetting to ensure only those who meet the high standards we expect can remain in the service.