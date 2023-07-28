Police appeal after 18-year-old knocked unconscious during assault at Dudley shopping centre

Do you recognise this man?

It happened after the victim was confronted by a group of up to three others at a shopping centre in Queensway at around 12pm on June 21.

In the image of the man provided by police, he is wearing two lip piercings and has a sleeve of tattoos on his right forearm.

Two men have been voluntarily interviewed in connection with the attack but police are keen to identify the man in the image.

Anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/542075/23.