Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Pair deny charges over Oldbury cannabis grow

By James VukmirovicOldburyCrimePublished:

Two men accused of growing cannabis have pleaded not guilty to charges of dishonestly diverting electricity.

More than 500 cannabis plants were found at the industrial estate in June
More than 500 cannabis plants were found at the industrial estate in June

Elson Baxhia and Edlir Bani denied the offence when they appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The case relates to an alleged incident at Izons Industrial Estate, in Oldbury Road, off Cornwallis Road, in Oldbury, on June 27, when officers from West Midlands Police allegedly uncovered more than 500 plants.

Speaking through an interpreter, Albanian nationals 30-year-old Baxhia and 38-year-old Bani spoke to confirm their names and their not guilty pleas.

The case was adjourned for a case management hearing in August.

The defendants, both of no fixed abode, were remanded in custody until then.

Crime
News
Oldbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News