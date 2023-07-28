Pair deny charges over Oldbury cannabis grow

More than 500 cannabis plants were found at the industrial estate in June

Elson Baxhia and Edlir Bani denied the offence when they appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The case relates to an alleged incident at Izons Industrial Estate, in Oldbury Road, off Cornwallis Road, in Oldbury, on June 27, when officers from West Midlands Police allegedly uncovered more than 500 plants.

Speaking through an interpreter, Albanian nationals 30-year-old Baxhia and 38-year-old Bani spoke to confirm their names and their not guilty pleas.

The case was adjourned for a case management hearing in August.