Man charged with drug offences and firearm possession after MDMA and cocaine found

Estifanos Kelifa, 38, from Lichfield, has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Stafford Crown Court on August 25.

He has been charged with possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession with intent to supply MDMA and cocaine, and conveying a threatening message.

It comes after Staffordshire Police searched a man in Lichfield on June 4 and found a quantity of class A drugs.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers across all ten of our local policing teams have launched a major crackdown on serious and organised crime in an operation to target those responsible and protect those who are most vulnerable – called Operation Target.