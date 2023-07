'It really is terrifying, you are scared for your kids' - Community grieves after girl, 7, dies in suspected hit-and-run

Residents have expressed their grief following the death of a seven-year-old girl in a suspected hit-and-run.

Lottie Hutchinson, aged 6 and Sienna Wain, aged 8, friends of the girl who was killed, lay flowers at the scene Toys, flowers and heartfelt messages littered the street of Turnstone Road, Bloxwich, where a vigil was being held for the girl who sadly died after allegedly being hit by a motorcycle.