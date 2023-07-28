Builder appears in court accused of Sedgley woman's murder

Coach driver caught over three times the drink-drive limit
A Sedgley man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Sharon Gordon.
Builder Peter Norgrove, aged 43, of Brownswall Road appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday morning.
Ms Gordon was found dead by the stairs at her home in nearby Bromford Road last Friday, after failing to turn up for work.
The court heard that the pathologist's initial report indicated she had received eight blows to the head.
The case was adjourned for a plea to be heard at Wolverhampton Crown Court on September 18.