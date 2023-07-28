Builder appears in court accused of Sedgley woman's murder

Sharon Gordon was found dead by concerned friends after she failed to turn up for work. Photo: family handout/ West Midlands Police.

Builder Peter Norgrove, aged 43, of Brownswall Road appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday morning.

Ms Gordon was found dead by the stairs at her home in nearby Bromford Road last Friday, after failing to turn up for work.

The court heard that the pathologist's initial report indicated she had received eight blows to the head.