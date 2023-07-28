Notification Settings

Builder appears in court accused of Sedgley woman's murder

By Paul JenkinsSedgleyCrime

A Sedgley man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Sharon Gordon.

Sharon Gordon was found dead by concerned friends after she failed to turn up for work. Photo: family handout/ West Midlands Police.
Sharon Gordon was found dead by concerned friends after she failed to turn up for work. Photo: family handout/ West Midlands Police.

Builder Peter Norgrove, aged 43, of Brownswall Road appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday morning.

Ms Gordon was found dead by the stairs at her home in nearby Bromford Road last Friday, after failing to turn up for work.

The court heard that the pathologist's initial report indicated she had received eight blows to the head.

The case was adjourned for a plea to be heard at Wolverhampton Crown Court on September 18.

