Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolverhampton murder: Worried dad says 'I hate it round here, there is too much violence'

Premium
By Adam SmithWhitmore ReansCrimePublished:

Children in Wolverhampton enjoying the first week of their summer holidays were confronted by forensic tents, blood splattered pavements, police officers and their streets cordoned off.

The spot where the stabbed man died, on the junction of Leicester Street and Harrow Street.
The spot where the stabbed man died, on the junction of Leicester Street and Harrow Street.

Their parents, however, immediately grasped the seriousness of the situation of what unfolded in the early hours of Thursday morning in a small quadrant of terraced houses in Whitmore Reans, near Dunstall Hill.

Crime
News
Whitmore Reans
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News