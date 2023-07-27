Connor Smith, 22, of Halesowen, who was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine at the time, was reported by a doctor when he arrived for treatment with a hand injury in the early hours of May 28.
Dudley's Russells Hall Hospital accident and emergency unit was evacuated after an intoxicated man turned up with a nine-inch lock knife in his pocket.
