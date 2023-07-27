Notification Settings

Man who caused Dudley A&E to be evacuated when he turned up with nine-inch knife is punished

By Deborah HardimanHalesowenCrimePublished:

Dudley's Russells Hall Hospital accident and emergency unit was evacuated after an intoxicated man turned up with a nine-inch lock knife in his pocket.

Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley
Connor Smith, 22, of Halesowen, who was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine at the time, was reported by a doctor when he arrived for treatment with a hand injury in the early hours of May 28.

