A limousine was found to be driving without the correct license and with multiple mechanical failures

Officers from the City of Wolverhampton Council stopped the unlicensed vehicles after they were used to transport young people to their prom night destinations.

The vehicles were seized during a joint operation between the council's taxi compliance service, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) and West Midlands Police.

Police also seized a Hummer that was driving on the wrong license and with two illegal front tires

During the spot checks, officers found that the Hummer's driver was operating with two illegal front tyres and without the correct license or insurance. Meanwhile the limousine, which had several mechanical faults, was suspected to be stolen and also had no insurance.

Councillor Craig Collingswood, cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: "Passenger safety is the key reason operations like this are regularly taking place in the city.

"You cannot put a price on your child, and we want to ensure that parents can feel confident that the vehicle taking them to their well-deserved celebration is fully insured and licensed."

Officers warn that not all companies that advertise the services of stretch limousines and other luxury or performance vehicles are licensed or meet required safety standards.

Councillor Collingswood continued: "As prom nights continue to be popular, we are making parents and carers aware of the importance of checking companies to make sure they can be trusted.

"Unlicensed drivers or vehicles could put you child and their friends at risk. The driver may not have had a criminal record check, or the vehicle might not be roadworthy. Please take time to check who you are hiring."

Along with the two vehicles mentioned, three more vehicles were also found to be driving with a number of mechanical faults.