60 cannabis plants seized in police raid on adjoining properties

Staffordshire Police say they are "carrying out enquiries to identify those responsible".

The grow was found in two neighbouring properties in Featherstone after police received reports from local residents who had noticed signs that the addresses were being used to cultivate cannabis.

As a result, officers carried out a warrant near Brookhouse Lane on Tuesday and recovered more than 60 cannabis plants and growing equipment from inside.

Police are now carrying out enquiries to identify those responsible and are asking for anyone with any information to get in touch.

Chief Inspector Chris Cotton said: “I’d like to thank the local community for reporting their concerns to us and helping us to compile enough evidence to obtain a search warrant.

“All of the plants have been seized and work is continuing at pace to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

“I’d encourage those who spot the signs of cannabis cultivation to report their concerns to us so we can take appropriate action and tackle the supply of illegal drugs in Staffordshire.”

These signs include:

A strong smell of cannabis coming from a building or open windows

High levels of condensation on the windows

Blacked-out windows

Large amounts of delivery vehicles shipping items to and from the address

Constant buzz of ventilation

Strong lighting which is constant day or night

Lots of power cables – lights, dehumidifiers and heaters use a lot of energy, so growers will often hack electricity wires before the meter of the property to bypass electricity bills

Unsociable comings and goings.

Anyone with any information, particularly those with CCTV and doorbell footage from the area are asked to get in touch.

Call Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident 121 of 25 July, or message using Live Chat on their website – staffordshire.police.uk.