Pair plead not guilty before judge to dog attack allegations

By Deborah HardimanCannockCrimePublished:

A man and a woman have appeared in court over allegations that a dog that bit three people was removed before it could be seized by officials.

Stafford Crown Court
Joshua Colley, 26, and Mandeep Gurmukh, 52, pleaded not guilty to an offence of committing an act with intent to pervert the course of public justice between March 25 and 30, 2022, at Cannock, namely engaged in the removal of a dog called Ace to prevent lawful seizure knowing that he had caused injury to three people, namely Leo Dawes, Carys Dawes and Hayley Kimberley.

The case relates to a dog attack involving an American XL Bully at a property in The Ridings, in Cannock.

A trial date has been set for May next year.

Gurmukh, of Compton Grove, in Kingswinford, and Colley, of Whitby Way, also in Cannock, were granted bail at Stafford Crown Court on Monday.

