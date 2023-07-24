Staffordshire had lowest number of drunk and disorderly arrests last year

Staffordshire Police

Despite lively nightlife spots including Stafford, Tamworth and Lichfield there were only 47 drunk and disorderly arrests in the county in 2002.

This is compared to the highest county in the UK, Nottinghamshire, which in the same period saw an eye-watering 2,112 drunk and disorderly arrests.

Statistics firm Digiloft revealed the statistics after submitting Freedom of Information requests into every force in the UK.

A spokesman said: "The police force recording the lowest rate of drunk and disorderly arrests in 2022 is Staffordshire Police, with just 4.14 arrests per 100,000 people.

"Staffordshire Police serves over 1.1 million people, spanning an area of approximately 1,000 square miles, including several highly-populated areas such as Stoke-on-Trent, Tamworth and Burton-Upon-Trent. In total, there were just 47 drunk and disorderly arrests made by Staffordshire Police in 2022."

Remarkably, Staffordshire also had the second highest increase in arrests from the previous year in the country.

The Digloft spokesman added: "In second place for an annual increase is Staffordshire Police, which saw a 34.29 per cent increase in drunk and disorderly arrests last year. In 2021, Staffordshire Police was required to make 35 arrests due to alcohol-related incidents within the areas that they cover and by 2022, this figure had increased to 47."

West Midlands Police, which covers the Black Country and Birmingham, had the fourth lowest amount of drink and disorderly arrests last year. There were 12.69 arrests per 100,000 people.

West Mercia Police, which covers Worcestershire, Shropshire and Herefordshire, had the biggest decrease in drunk and disorderly arrests from 2021 to 2022.

The Digiloft spokesman said: "The police force with the biggest annual decrease in drunk and disorderly arrests is West Mercia Police, with a decrease of 82.03 per cent.