Eagled-eyed resident spots stash of nitrous oxide bottles on Black Country estate

Smartwhip cannisters are 76 times more potent than metal canisters

The resident, who lives on the Northway estate, in Sedgley discovered eight large cannisters in bag which also included alcohol.

The larger "Smartwhip" style nitrous oxide bottles are 76 times stronger than the small aluminium cannisters which have become a common sight on the streets and parks of the Black Country.

They are normally consumed via a balloon nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, however some users are inhaling direct from Smartwhip bottles which are much more dangerous.

Northway Neighbourhood Watch shared the information on Facebook.

The Neighbourhood Watch spokesman said: "Another observant resident found a large carrier bag stuffed deep into a dense hedge; it contained 8 catering size Nitrous Oxide (NO) cylinders, some full, some discharged.

"There were also empty cans of alcohol. The NO cylinders will have been very expensive and likely to have been “dropped” for future retrieval

This is an awkward area for police as possession by or sale to adults is not illegal, they are a catering product. It is when they are used for illegal purposes, such as sniffing the gas to get a “high”, that police become involved, as they are then classed as a Psychoactive substance."

The spokesman added: "Apart from the potentially lethal side-effects there is also the distortion of the senses, so driving a car while using them is potentially a fatal action – as well as illegal.

"Large sized canisters in quantity are quite unusual, but we are probably all familiar with the smaller silver grey, roughly thumb sized, canisters, sometimes seen in the gutter or on car parks, especially those deserted at night. West Midlands Police and the neighbourhood watch would both be interested in information about where such objects are seen or where youths gather to use them."