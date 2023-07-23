Pictured: Battered van with bonnet 'held by string' that landed driver in court

Lukasz Romanowicz's battered van. Photo: West Mercia Police

Lukasz Romanowicz, of Haybridge Avenue, Telford, was caught driving the Mercedes Sprinter on Captain Webb Drive on December 2 last year.

Worcester Justice Centre heard how the damage to the van included a bumper that was wonky and had been pushed backwards, headlights that were not secured properly and a non-working bonnet catch.

The court heard how the bonnet of the 36-year-old's van was secured loosely with string and that "due to the damage it left several panels mismatched/misplaced which would cause unnecessary injury to pedestrians in the event of a collision", with jagged edges found.

On June 30, the case against Romanowicz of driving a vehicle in a condition like to cause danger of injury was proved.

For the condition of the vehicle, he was fined £440 and had three points added to his licence.

The court also heard how on December 30 last year he was caught driving a Volkswagen without third party insurance.

He was also fined £660 for the insurance offence and had another six points added to his licence.