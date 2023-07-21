Man charged with theft and dangerous driving after crash in Coven

North Staffordshire Justice Centre. Photo: Google

Thomas Cotterill, 29, from Wolverhampton, appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre charged with theft of motor vehicle, dangerous driving, driving without a license, driving without third party insurance and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

It comes after a stolen Audi A5 was spotted by our colleagues in the Central Motorway Policing Group (CMPG) in the early hours of Wednesday.

The car was followed along the M54 before it later collided with another vehicle on the A449, Stafford Road.

An 18-year-old man, from Wolverhampton, was arrested on suspicion of burglary dwelling and has since been released on conditional police bail.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "Proactive officers are continuing to target vehicle theft in Staffordshire as part of our Operation Bormus initiative.