Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Horror as dead puppy found in canal near Walsall believed to have been 'killed and thrown in'

By Eleanor LawsonWalsallCrimePublished: Last Updated: Comments

The RSPCA is investigating after the body of a dead puppy was found floating in a canal in Walsall, which they believe was killed before being thrown in.

The poor puppy was discovered in the water in the Wyrley and Essington Canal. Photo: RSPCA.
The poor puppy was discovered in the water in the Wyrley and Essington Canal. Photo: RSPCA.

The young Staffordshire bull terrier puppy was tragically discovered floating in the water in the Wyrley and Essington Canal between the two bridges on Litchfield Road and Stoney Lane on June 16 at 3.50pm.

The dog, who did not have a microchip, was taken to a vet by a concerned member of the public where it was found the dog had a number of injuries, including broken claws and damage to his paw pads.

RSPCA Inspector Laura Brewerton, who is investigating for the animal welfare charity, said: “There were concerns from the member of the public who made the discovery that the dog had been killed before being thrown into the canal so we’d be keen to find out more about what happened and where the dog has come from.

"Anyone with information should contact our appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

The RSPCA’s frontline teams are working hard to rescue animals in need this summer. To help support the charity in its fight against animal cruelty, visit: rspca.org.uk/cruelty.

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News