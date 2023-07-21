Horror as dead puppy found in canal near Walsall believed to have been 'killed and thrown in'

The poor puppy was discovered in the water in the Wyrley and Essington Canal. Photo: RSPCA.

The young Staffordshire bull terrier puppy was tragically discovered floating in the water in the Wyrley and Essington Canal between the two bridges on Litchfield Road and Stoney Lane on June 16 at 3.50pm.

The dog, who did not have a microchip, was taken to a vet by a concerned member of the public where it was found the dog had a number of injuries, including broken claws and damage to his paw pads.

RSPCA Inspector Laura Brewerton, who is investigating for the animal welfare charity, said: “There were concerns from the member of the public who made the discovery that the dog had been killed before being thrown into the canal so we’d be keen to find out more about what happened and where the dog has come from.

"Anyone with information should contact our appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”