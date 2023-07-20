Three men tracked down by helicopter and arrested as stolen cars recovered from Birmingham

Two stolen cars were recovered by police.

Police received a call at around 2.15am this morning that a Toyota Rav 4 had been stolen off a driveway in Selly Park, Birmingham, by three masked men.

Officers on patrol spotted the Rav 4 being driven towards Dads Lane in convoy with a silver Mitsubishi that was also believed to have been stolen.

The police helicopter (NPAS) tracked both cars as the offenders fled the Mitsubishi and got into the Rav 4 and directed officers to Kings Road as the offenders abandoned the Rav 4 and attempted to run off.

Following a short foot chase, three men were arrested nearby on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle and two stolen cars were recovered.

The men aged 26, 25 and 23 all remain in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Sproson from Birmingham Police, said: “Within half an hour of the car being reported stolen, together with the help of the police helicopter (NPAS) we recovered the two cars and arrested three people. This is just a snapshot of the work that is ongoing to tackle vehicle crime in Birmingham.

“We do not underestimate the impact this crime has on people’s lives and we are committed to arresting those involved.

“We always act on information from the public. If something doesn’t feel right, get in touch because your information could make a difference.”

“Our enquiries continue and anyone with information is asked to get in touch on Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 20/628552/23.

"Alternatively ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police added: "Operation Target sees West Midlands Police taking a defiant stand against a range of serious and organised crime offences – from drug dealing and burglary to cyber crime and fraud.