Surges in drug, weapon and violent crimes recorded in parts of West Midlands

The latest official statistics show crime recorded by Staffordshire Police shot up by 40 per cent in the year to March, while there was a rise of two per cent in crime recorded by West Midlands Police.

There were 98,401 crimes recorded by Staffordshire Police in the year to March, compared to 70,759 crimes in the previous year, according to the figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Crimes reported to West Midlands Police rose to 367,206 from 361,649 in the same time-frame.

In Staffordshire, crimes involving violence used against a person increased by 34 per cent, after 43,547 crimes were recorded, while those types of crimes recorded by West Midlands Police fell five per cent, with the figure standing at 152,245 in the year to March.

There was a 49 per cent rise in violence with injury offences in Staffordshire, which stood at 12,939 crimes recorded in the 12 months to March.

There was also a 43 per cent rise in stalking and harassment crimes, 46 per cent increase in robbery reports and 59 per cent hike in vehicle offences.

Drugs offences soared by 121 per cent, with 2,397 crimes recorded in the year to March, up from 1,088.

While possession of weapon offences saw a 71 per cent rise, from 537 to 920.

Of the crimes recorded by West Midlands Police in the year to March, vehicle offences increased by 19 cent compared to the previous 12 months, with 38,958 crimes recorded.

Possession of weapon offences were up 21 per cent to 7,409, from 6,138.

Drug crime had also risen six per cent to 8,012 crimes recorded in the year to March.

However, crime reports fell for criminal damage, arson, bicycle thefts, sexual offences, stalking and harassment and violent crime.

Figures show that total recorded crime also rose across England by five per cent in the year to March, with 5,244,058 offences recorded.