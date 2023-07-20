Police at the scene in Codsall Road, Wolverhampton

Officers were called as the violence unfolded in Codsall Road, Wolverhampton, just before 12.25am on Wednesday when two cars, including a Land Rover, pulled up outside a home.

After ramming through the gates, a group of men then got out of the 4x4 and fired shots towards the house.

The vehicle was then set alight and the group escaped in the second car.

West Midlands Police said a dog, who was shot and also suffered other injuries, died at the scene but no-one else at the address was injured.

Police confirmed enquiries were ongoing today and are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

Contact police via live chat, or by calling 101, and quote log 74 of July 19.

Police at the scene in Codsall Road in the early hours of the morning

Residents in the street have spoken of their shock following the ordeal.

One local, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "I can't believe it to be honest, I'm completely shocked. To be honest we have had a few car thefts around here in the last few weeks. It does make you think about the area you live in.

"I heard about the dog. It's such a horrible thing to hear. I would walk my dog down here everyday and they would always have a sniff at each other.

"It looked like such a lovely dog too. It's terrible."