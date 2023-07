Neighbours speak of shock after car rams gates and shots fired at house on edge of Wolverhampton

Neighbours have spoken of their shock after a car rammed through security gates at a house on the outskirts of Wolverhampton before shots were fired towards a property.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

Police at the scene in Codsall Road A dog was killed in the drama which happened in Codsall Road just before 12.25am on Wednesday.