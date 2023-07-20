Notification Settings

Man dragged from car during early morning car-jacking in the Clent Hills

By Eleanor Lawson

A driver was dragged from his car during a 4am carjacking in the Clent Hills last week.

The carjacking happened at the Nimmings Wood car park and visitor centre in Hagley. Photo: Google.
The blue Audi A3 S3 Quattro was stolen from the Nimmings Wood National Trust car park and visitor centre in Hagley Wood Lane, Hagley, on July 12.

Officers investigating would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or somebody with dashcam footage from that area around that time.

If you have any information, please contact DC Paul Modley from West Mercia Police by calling 07773 043987 or by emailing paul.modley@westmercia.police.uk.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-org.uk.

