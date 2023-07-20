Notification Settings

CCTV appeal after Dudley Tesco shop worker threatened amid robbery

By Daniel WaltonDudleyCrimePublished:

Police have appealed for help in finding a man they want to talk to in connection to a robbery.

Police want to talk to this man in connection to a robbery in a Tesco Extra in Dudley
It is in connection to a robbery at the Dudley-based Tesco Extra on Tuesday, July 5.

A man entered the store on Birmingham Road at around 5.20pm on July 5, before picking up several items and placing them in a bag.

The man then threatened a staff member who challenged him before making off without paying.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We want to speak to this man in connection with a robbery in Dudley earlier this month. At around 5.20pm on Tuesday 5 July, a man entered Tesco Extra on Birmingham Road then picked up several items and placed them in a bag.

"He threatened a staff member who challenged him before making off without paying for the items. We acknowledge this image is not very clear but we are asking anyone with information to contact us via live chat on our website, or by calling 101, quoting crime ref 20/579708/23.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

