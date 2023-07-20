CCTV appeal after Dudley Tesco shop worker threatened amid robbery

Police want to talk to this man in connection to a robbery in a Tesco Extra in Dudley

It is in connection to a robbery at the Dudley-based Tesco Extra on Tuesday, July 5.

A man entered the store on Birmingham Road at around 5.20pm on July 5, before picking up several items and placing them in a bag.

The man then threatened a staff member who challenged him before making off without paying.

