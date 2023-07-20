CCTV appeal after Dudley Tesco shop worker threatened amid robbery

It is in connection to a robbery at the Dudley-based Tesco Extra on Tuesday, July 5.
A man entered the store on Birmingham Road at around 5.20pm on July 5, before picking up several items and placing them in a bag.
The man then threatened a staff member who challenged him before making off without paying.
"He threatened a staff member who challenged him before making off without paying for the items. We acknowledge this image is not very clear but we are asking anyone with information to contact us via live chat on our website, or by calling 101, quoting crime ref 20/579708/23.