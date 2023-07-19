Wolverhampton twins appear in dock together on criminal damage and knife charges

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Jordan and Jordell Hulse, from Hanley Street, wore identical green HMP Brinsford sweatshirts at Wolverhampton Crown Court yesterday on Tuesday.

The 19-year-olds, who could only be told apart by different hair styles, pleaded not guilty to several charges concerning cars, fridges and windows being smashed up in Wolverhampton on February 23, this year.

The pair both pleaded not guilty to causing under £5,000 of criminal damage to a Mercedes A Class. And both pleaded not guilty to causing under £5,000 of criminal damage to a Ford Fiesta. Both cars had the same owner.

The twins also pleaded not guilty to causing under £5,000 of criminal damage by destroying three fridges and windows to the value of £2,300.

They both also pleaded not guilty to possessing a blade in a public place, namely a machete on Raynor Road, on February 23.

And they also both pleaded not guilty to possessing a blade in a public place, namely a knife on Stanley Road on March 12.

However, Jordell pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage causing under £5,000 worth of damage concerning a Kia Sportage on Sunday, March 12.