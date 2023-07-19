Disabled pensioner who has never even had a car threatened with court over 'parking offence'

In a bizarre case, Gillian Vanes, aged 77, has been summoned to court in Runcorn, Cheshire, over a charge of £264 for a parking offence at a retail park in Romford, Essex - nearly 150 miles away from her home - in December last year.
A disabled Hednesford pensioner suffered a suspected heart attack after being threatened with a court date for an alleged motoring offence in a Mercedes - despite the fact she has never had a driving licence or even owned a vehicle.
