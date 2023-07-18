Police appeal after man injured in attempted robbery and assault at Sedgley bar

Police have appealed to the public with information in connection to the inciden

The incident is said to have taken place in the early hours on Saturday, July 8.

Police said a man sustained "serious" facial injuries when he was assaulted at the premises between 1.20am and 1.40am.

A 21-year-old man has already been charged in connection with the assault and has been remanded in custody to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on August 8.

West Midlands Police have now launched an appeal to the public for information as enquiries continue.

Anyone who thinks they can help is asked to contact the force by calling 101 or via live chat on their website, quoting crime number 20/591150/23.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.