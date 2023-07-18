Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police appeal after man injured in attempted robbery and assault at Sedgley bar

By Isabelle ParkinSedgleyCrimePublished:

Police have launched an appeal to the public after a man was left with "serious" injuries following an attempted robbery and assault at a bar in Sedgley.

Police have appealed to the public with information in connection to the inciden
Police have appealed to the public with information in connection to the inciden

The incident is said to have taken place in the early hours on Saturday, July 8.

Police said a man sustained "serious" facial injuries when he was assaulted at the premises between 1.20am and 1.40am.

A 21-year-old man has already been charged in connection with the assault and has been remanded in custody to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on August 8.

West Midlands Police have now launched an appeal to the public for information as enquiries continue.

Anyone who thinks they can help is asked to contact the force by calling 101 or via live chat on their website, quoting crime number 20/591150/23.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crime
News
Sedgley
Dudley
Local Hubs
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News