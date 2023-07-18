Man pleads guilty in Wolverhampton wedding fight case delayed by four years

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Naresh Chopra, aged 31, of Cumberland Road, Bilston, pleaded guilty to an offence of affray relating to the incident which happened on March 9, 2019.

He had initially denied assault and the case was scheduled for jury trial on Monday, but this was halted after legal arguments and the defendant admitted affray instead.

A further charge of causing grievous bodily harm relating to a youth being allegedly hurt at the wedding, was allowed to lie on file at the hearing on Monday at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Judge Rhona Campbell also directed not guilty verdicts to the same charge relating to Manju Chopra, 41, of Great Barr; and a third defendant who was aged 17 at the time.

The court heard the decision followed a Crown Prosecution Service review of the case that found the "identification evidence against those two" had "weakness" and any prospect of conviction was low.