Man pleads guilty in Wolverhampton wedding fight case delayed by four years

By Deborah HardimanGreat BarrCrimePublished:

A man has admitted being involved in a fight that broke out at a wedding in Wolverhampton four years ago.

Wolverhampton Crown Court
Naresh Chopra, aged 31, of Cumberland Road, Bilston, pleaded guilty to an offence of affray relating to the incident which happened on March 9, 2019.

He had initially denied assault and the case was scheduled for jury trial on Monday, but this was halted after legal arguments and the defendant admitted affray instead.

A further charge of causing grievous bodily harm relating to a youth being allegedly hurt at the wedding, was allowed to lie on file at the hearing on Monday at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Judge Rhona Campbell also directed not guilty verdicts to the same charge relating to Manju Chopra, 41, of Great Barr; and a third defendant who was aged 17 at the time.

The court heard the decision followed a Crown Prosecution Service review of the case that found the "identification evidence against those two" had "weakness" and any prospect of conviction was low.

The matter was adjourned for reports. Naresh Chopra was granted conditional bail until next month when he will be sentenced for affray. The case was delayed partly due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the court backlog.

