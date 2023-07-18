Fundraiser launched to help pay for funeral of 16-year-old boy killed in Stourbridge stabbing

Floral tributes have been placed at the scene on Coventry Street

Joseph Riches, aged 16, was stabbed in Coventry Street on Saturday evening. He was driven to Orchard Close in Rowley Regis where an ambulance was called. Nothing could be done to save him and he died at the scene.

Four people have now been charged with Joseph's murder and the teenagers appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Joseph Riches was just 16 when he was stabbed to death in Stourbridge on Saturday.

A friend of Joseph's mum has now launched a JustGiving page and is striving to raise £5,000 for the 16-year-old's funeral. At the time of writing, the fundraiser had reached £990.

Claire Rollins, a "life-long friend" of Joseph's mum, said: "On Saturday 15th July 2023 we received the devastating news.

"This tragic news has truly shocked and saddened me, as it has for many of us. I want to try and ease the financial burden in anyway possible.

"Any help is gratefully received. Thank you for reading and helping us lay Joe to rest."

She went on to say: "Joe was 16 years old and sadly leaves behind his heartbroken mum, aunties, family and friends.

"Joe was just finding his feet in life, just finishing his GCSEs and looking forward to his 17th birthday in November. "We know he was looking forward to starting his driving lessons.

"Joe was, funny, fun, caring, loyal, kind and of course grumpy like teenagers are. We love Joe for being him, doing things 'his way'.

"Rest in eternal peace Joe, forever in my heart. We love you."

In a devastating tribute to her only son, Joseph's mum, Sarah, said: "Joe wanted nothing more than to grow up and be a dad. He will never get the chance to do that now and for a mum, that is truly devastating.

"Joe loved going to the gym and was just a happy and loving son. I want to appeal to people to help the police to find out what happened to my son and would ask anyone that can help to come forward with information."

Four people have been charged with Joseph's murder: 19-year-old Dray Simmonds, from Dixons Green Road in Dudley; 19-year-old Joshua Edgington, from Hallewell Road in Birmingham; as well as two 16-year-old boys who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Dray Simmonds and one of the 16-year-old boys have also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.