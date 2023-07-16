What judge told 'lawless' lawless teens as he locked them up for 'petrifying' robbery

It was in the early hours of January 6 that Troy Pemberton-Bailey and Santia Ricketts brandished a Rambo knife and machete respectively as they robbed a former associate after visiting under the pretence of wanting to catch up with him.
A judge has told two "lawless" teenagers who were part of a dangerous and ruthless street gang who robbed a teenage boy at knifepoint in his own bedroom that they had to be "severely punished" for what they did.
It was in the early hours of January 6 that Troy Pemberton-Bailey and Santia Ricketts brandished a Rambo knife and machete respectively as they robbed a former associate after visiting under the pretence of wanting to catch up with him.