Tasered man put behind bars for assaulting police officers

Andrew Mumba-Zumba, 28, failed to attend his jury trial that was heard in his absence this week.

Despite not attending he was found guilty of two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage to a police cell relating to incidents on January 7.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard that Pc Jack Gopsill and Pc Jessica Simmonds were struck while responding to reports of a man smashing up a house in Pensnett Road, in Brockmoor, near Brierley Hill.

When the officers arrived at about 3.30pm the occupants said the defendant had locked them out and had a sledgehammer.

Sentencing him on Friday, Mr Recorder Mark Worsley told Mumba-Zulu he had acted in a "pretty agitated and aggressive" manner and that during the incident Pc Gopsill suffered a black eye and Pc Simmonds a bruised arm.

Then after he was arrested and taken to Oldbury Custody Centre the defendant relieved himself on the floor and smeared faeces, preventing anyone else from entering the cell. Footage of both incidents were shown to the jury.

Mumba-Zulu had no previous convictions and had denied the offences. Representing himself via video link on Friday, he shouted out that the proceedings were "unlawful".

The judge replied that the matter was held in his absence as he failed to turn up. He also said the defendant had previously written to the court claiming he acted in "self-defence", but the jury did not accept that argument and convicted him of the offences.

For assaulting Pc Gopsill the defendant was imprisoned for four months, for assaulting Pc Simmonds two months and for damaging the cell four months, to be served concurrently.