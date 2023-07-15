Notification Settings

Police shut down 'industrial-scale' cannabis factory spread across 15 rooms in Wolverhampton unit

By Isabelle Parkin

Police have shut down an "industrial-scale" cannabis factory in Wolverhampton, containing around 2,000 plants.

Heating pipes at the cannabis farm
Heating pipes at the cannabis farm

The large-scale cannabis farm was discovered by officers at a unit off Chestom Road, Ettingshall, on Thursday following information given on local intelligence.

Police have estimated that the unit contained around 15 rooms which were used to grow around 2,000 plants.

Investigations remain ongoing to establish who was running the operation, as officers spotted signs that the premises was being lived in, alhough no one was present at the scene.

Police discovered the electricity supply that had been by-passed and have said this could have "potentially dangerous" consequences, with engineers having been called to ensure the site is safe.

The unit has since been sealed off and the plants are currently being removed to be destroyed following forensic analysis.

Sergeant Rachel Turner, from Ettingshall Neighbourhood Team, said: "This was a significant find, with plants being grown on an industrial scale.

"We've now been able to break that up and prevented those drugs from getting onto our streets."

People who believe they know of a place that is being used to produce or deal drugs have been urged to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101.

To pass on any information about this investigation, people have been asked to quote reference number 20/608554/23 or to stay anonymous, speak to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

