Police arrest man and woman after cars crash and hit front of building in Sedgley

By Isabelle ParkinSedgleyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police have arrested a man and a woman after two cars crashed into each other and hit the front of a building in Sedgley.

Police have arrested two people in connection to the incident

The incident took place on Dudley Street at around 6am on Saturday.

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the incident on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

A 20-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of driving while over the alcohol limit.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police, said: "We were called to Dudley Street, Sedgley at 6am today after crash.

"Two cars crashed into each other, with one subsequently hitting the front of a building.

"Officers attended and supported fire and ambulance staff making the scene safe.

"A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

"A 20-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of driving while over the limit for alcohol.

"Both remain in custody while our enquiries continue."

