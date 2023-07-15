Police arrest man and woman after cars crash and hit front of building in Sedgley

Police have arrested two people in connection to the incident

The incident took place on Dudley Street at around 6am on Saturday.

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the incident on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

A 20-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of driving while over the alcohol limit.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police, said: "We were called to Dudley Street, Sedgley at 6am today after crash.

"Two cars crashed into each other, with one subsequently hitting the front of a building.

"Officers attended and supported fire and ambulance staff making the scene safe.

"A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

"A 20-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of driving while over the limit for alcohol.