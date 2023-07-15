‘Leave him alone or go to prison’ man who harassed Wolverhampton Tory MP is warned

Stuart Anderson

Self-employed renovator Clive Bowden was convicted of harassing Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson by sending a string of abusive emails to and shouting at his staff.

Bowden, of Merridale Lane, Chapel Ash, blamed depression for his behaviour and said he had been ignored by several agencies including the NHS when he asked for help, and contacting the Mr Anderson was a last straw.

The case related to incidents between September 1, 2021 and March 31 last year.

Sentencing Bowden, Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram said: "I truly hope that we never meet again. I hope you will work with the probation officer and get resolution for your issues.

"You honestly do not want to meet me again.

"There is no suggestion of direct threats, but I have to say your words have crossed the line."

Mr Ikram added: "If you breach the restraining order you will go to prison for five years."

Wolverhampton Magistrates Court

Mr Anderson, who was not at the hearing, had complained how Bowden emailed his constituency office more than 100 times, including sending many messages which were abusive in nature, and he also called and attended the office and behaved in an aggressive manner.

Wolverhampton Magistrates Court heard Bowden's behaviour led the MP to became so concerned for his family’s safety that he warned his wife about him in case she was approached in the street, and moved house.

Bowden had previously pleaded not guilty to an offence of pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment of Mr Anderson, and which he knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of him. But was convicted after a trial last month.

Representing himself at a sentencing hearing on Friday, Bowden said he had been seeking the MP’s help as a last straw when the incidents happened.

"I was not being listened to in effect," Bowden said.

He said he had email proof that he had donated £30 to the Jo Fox Foundation, a charity set up in memory of the late Labour Batley and Spen MP who was murdered on June 16, 2016, and had not intended any ill will in his communications with Mr Anderson's team.

For harassment, Bowden was given an 18-month community order. He must attend 25 activity days with probation, adhere to an exclusion zone.

He was made subject to a three-year restraining order preventing him from approaching the MP's address, ordered to pay £200 costs and £114 victims' surcharge.

Bowden thanked the magistrate and said: "I wasn't at all well at the previous hearing."

Mr Ikram also said: "I think you could do with some support. We met in person and there are clearly issues which I hope Probation can help you with. They are not magicians and are not the NHS, but hopefully can help with some of your difficulties.